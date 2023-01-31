Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the mayor's first podcast episode is out. Here's what else is happening:
- A federal judge in New Jersey issued a temporary restraining order on Monday blocking parts of the state's gun ban, meaning people can now carry firearms to parks, beaches, Sunday schools and casinos.
- "The arches were created as a strategy to make Chinatowns less intimidating to the western visitor": Younger residents of Manhattan's Chinatown told Curbed they wish the neighborhood could use the $2.5 million state grant for a decorative arch for other purposes.
- The decade between 2010 and 2020 saw a spike in Black families leaving New York City for the South because it's too expensive to raise a family here.
- A trial is underway in the Queens Supreme Court for a dominatrix accused of trying to kill her doppelgänger with poisoned cheesecake as part of an identity theft scheme.
- The MTA said its plan to bring Metro-North service to Penn Station is now facing six-to-nine-month construction delays, though they still hope to begin service in 2027.
- Donald Trump is suing Bob Woodward for $49 million, alleging that the journalist didn't have the right to release audio recordings of their phone calls in conjunction with his new book's release.
- Some news you can use: Four staffers from the New York Times food section taste-tested high-end frozen pizzas.
- Scientists are trying to bring back the dodo bird from extinction.
- Ira Born, the New York City-born, MIT-educated confectioner who brought Peeps marshmallow chicks to the masses, has died at the age of 98.
- More and more, theme parks are banning people with large waistlines from riding certain rides.
- Status detergent company The Laundress is facing a class-action lawsuit after its bacteria-contaminated product gave a bunch of people rashes.
