Good Thursday morning in New York City, where it's 30 degrees just a little ways up the road. Here's what else is happening:
- Rep. Cori Bush, a Democrat from Missouri, has introduced a bill to grant $14 trillion in reparations to Black Americans.
- The city's Department of Sanitation plans to require about 40,000 restaurants and bodegas to put their trash in containers rather than placing rat-friendly bags directly onto the sidewalk.
- The MTA said a 15-year-old boy who was subway surfing on top of a Staten Island Railway car died yesterday after hitting his head and falling off.
- A Bronx mother is suing New York City's Administration for Children’s Services for taking her newborn son out of her custody for a week after she and her son tested positive for weed — which she'd smoked legally right before going to the hospital to give birth.
- A Long Island man was sentenced this week to 14 years in prison for dealing a variety of narcotics out of an unlicensed but fully functioning daycare in Hempstead.
- If the tacky weed bodega aesthetic isn't your thing (it should be?), this minimalist hypebeast weed store (that's also illegal) now exists.
- "This is going to sound gross, but he made [sex] sound safe ... It’s that unique combination of a man who’s like, 'We’re just gonna have casual sex, but you’re safe here and we’re just gonna have fun.'": GQ has a long profile/appreciation of 56-year-old chill rocker Dave Matthews.
- Frozen dumplings are in.
- This Zelda game is also in.
