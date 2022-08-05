Good Friday morning in New York City, where we may have a redo on the school budget. Here's what else is happening:
- People who live in Dumbo aren't happy about the large number of tourists who come to the neighborhood to take pictures for the gram.
- New Jersey is allocating $45 million to get electric school buses across the state.
- A Long Islander who illegally owned a pet alligator and then decided the 5-foot-long reptile was too much to handle made the wise choice of handing it over to the Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals rather than face criminal charges.
- This is a cool story about an altar for a Catholic church in Brooklyn (it's now in storage) that was built by a diocese employee/amateur welder out of discarded tracks from the old above-ground Myrtle Avenue El train.
- It's hot as hell right now, but soon enough it will be early October and you'll be happy to fill up a hot mug at the New York Coffee Festival.
- Four people hanging out at a park near the White House were struck by lighting last night and taken to a nearby hospital.
- Remember the tragic bridge collapse in northern Italy in 2018 that killed 43 people? A woman who survived because her car fell onto a roadway below the bridge told The Guardian what the experience was like.
- A French physicist who got a bunch of nerds excited when he posted a photo of a "distant star" taken by the new space telescope had actually posted a picture of a slice of chorizo.
- And finally, crucial:
