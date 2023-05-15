Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's paddle season on the Bronx River. Here's what's happening:
- A year after Mayor Bill de Blasio left Gracie Mansion, his signature universal Pre-K program — now under the purview of Mayor Eric Adams and Schools Chancellor David Banks — is flailing, with hundreds of providers forced to go into debt, lay off staff or close altogether while waiting for about $400 million in reimbursements from the city.
- CUNY Law School graduates, many of whom are both offended and personally affected by Mayor Adams' cuts to public defender offices and his antagonism towards progressive causes, turned their backs on him last Friday during his surprise appearance at their graduation ceremony.
- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has launched an ad campaign to woo New York businesses and residents to relocate to his state before congestion pricing in Manhattan takes effect.
- Two prominent new books are trying to woo people to just stop driving.
- Billy Joel is selling his 26-acre Long Island waterfront estate for $49 million.
- Vice Media filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this morning.
- These are not rollerskates, they're strap-on shoes that make you walk faster and also cost $1,400.
- More and more, people are snackin'.
- When moments get awkward, American Zoomers love faking British accents.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, majestic: