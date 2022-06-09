Good Thursday morning in New York City, where the median Manhattan rent is now more than $4,000. Here's what else is happening:
- "We walked around the property, and they were talking about their vision of, basically, a petting zoo": People leaving New York City to buy farmland in the Hudson Valley for recreational purposes are pissing off actual farmers who can no longer afford land.
- If an apartment broker charged you a $10,000 fee on a rent-stabilized apartment — which is messed up but also totally legal — would you take the deal?
- About 300,000 people are losing AOC as their congressional representative while 300,000 other people are gaining her because of redistricting. Here's what some of those people feel about it.
- "Keeping Score," a new WNYC Studios miniseries podcast about a de facto segregated multi-school building in Brooklyn that integrated its girls volleyball team, debuts today.
- If Nextdoor gets rid of toxic comments in an attempt to make the site more palatable (and profitable), what will even be the point?
- An American tourist threw a scooter down the famous Spanish Steps in Rome and caused €25,000 worth of damage.
- The James Webb Space Telescope got hit by a tiny meteor.
- Some history: The day after 9/11, Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando wanted to escape New York City but they couldn't get a private jet so they went on a road trip that involved stopping at a lot of fast food restaurants — allegedly.
- Hilary Swank rescued a woman's runaway dog while filming a movie in Albany.
- Shake Shack will not stop using Martin's Potato Rolls just because the family that owns the bun company is supporting the Big Lie-pushing Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
- Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong talked about their methods with each other.
