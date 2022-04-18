Good Monday morning in New York City, where, honestly, we should also be celebrating Patriots' Day and not working. Here's what's is happening:
- Mayor Eric Adams has backed off his idea to get chocolate milk out of city schools.
- New York City is doing alright in terms of its "sponginess," but it needs to get even spongier if it's going to survive more extreme rain storms as a result of global warming.
- Errol Louis argues in his New York magazine column this week that to fight crime, the city needs to focus less on putting cops everywhere and do more to "activate" neighborhood-based activists.
- Meanwhile in Buffalo, locals are thrilled that the governor wants to use $850 million in taxpayer dollars to build them a new football stadium.
- This week's issue of The New Yorker includes a good profile of Fivio Foreign, the Brooklyn drill rapper who's on the verge of mainstream success — and has (wisely?) left East Flatbush and moved with his kids to an undisclosed home near the Hudson River.
- "It's so much fun going to Staten Island," explained Kim Kardashian.
- A new documentary coming to Netflix this week details the rise and fall of Abercrombie and Fitch, the 90s apparel juggernaut built on thinly-veiled white supremacist marketing.
- Meet the "certified smellers" at Nissan who make sure new cars have the right new car scent.
- The boat that was stuck in the Chesapeake Bay has been unstuck.
