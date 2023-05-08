Good Monday morning in New York City, where Zoomers have commandeered Fanelli's. Here's what's happening:
- Prosecutors in Manhattan are expected to convene a grand jury this week to decide whether to charge Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old who fatally choked Jordan Neely on an F train last week.
- "I wanted to believe he had fainted. But I wasn’t going to get involved in trying to free him or trying to help him, because you don’t know at what point you’re going to get involved in something bigger.": Curbed interviewed the man who filmed the chokehold. (The New Yorker and Hell Gate also have extensive interviews with bystanders, who expressed a mix of regret that they didn't do more, and confusion about what was happening in the moment.)
- As New Jersey moves to dismantle the decades-old commission for cracking down on organized crime's involvement on the docks of New York Harbor, THE CITY looks back at the history of the mobbed-up waterfront.
- Construction crews begun installing a footbridge connecting the High Line and Moynihan Train Hall, which is set to open in late June.
- Hofstra's president is urging lawmakers to stop Las Vegas Sands from building a casino right next to the school's campus.
- Maxwell's Plum, the famed Upper East Side singles bar, is "reopening" near Palm Beach.
- The Daniels Estrin of NPR, Eurovision and Hoobstank fame jumped on the radio together.
- Let Joe Biden have his ice cream.
