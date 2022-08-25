Good Thursday morning in New York City, where adults are weighing in on back-to-school fashions for kids. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD has issued a memo to its officers telling them not to congregate or talk to each other unless it's for business, a directive that comes after Mayor Eric Adams criticized cops for chatting on the job.
- New York City voter turnout for the August 23rd primary was around 12%, which is not great.
- The co-owners of Yoga to the People, a once-trendy East Village-based yoga studio chain that used a pay-what-you-want model involving an empty tissue box that got passed around for cash, have been charged with tax fraud.
- Nearly two dozen beaches on Long Island were closed for swimming yesterday (and possibly today) because of bacteria (read: poop and pee) in runoff from recent flash floods.
- A public school district near Springfield, Missouri, is allowing parents to opt in to allowing their kids to get spanked by their teachers.
- Major global shipping companies are experimenting with sails and other wind-based ways of powering their container boats.
- New research shows that being competitive with your friends is good.
- Two identical twin women met and married a pair of identical twin men that they met at a twin conference, and the couples, who appear to be Instagram influencers, had baby boys 5 months apart, and now those babies are technically brothers because of how much DNA they share.
- Ozzy Osbourne said he's done taking acid because it once led him to talk to a horse for an hour and the imagined conversation with this horse did not go well.
- Dads love the thumbs up emoji.
- And finally, fearless goose:
Cows trying to scare Canada Goose pic.twitter.com/DLaj2ScQuh— Nature is Fucking Lit (@Fucking__lit) August 24, 2022