Good Friday in New York, where the lobby of the Whitney is no longer on fire. Here's what else is happening:
- New York's representative in the upcoming Eurovision-style American Song Contest is ENISA, a Brooklyn-born pop/R&B artist.
- A 42nd Street-Bryant Park subway entrance that's on the ground floor of a skyscraper on 39th Street and 6th Avenue and privately maintained by the building still hasn't opened after being shut at the start of the pandemic.
- Jersey City's own St. Peter's Peacocks upset the Kentucky Wildcats in the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament last night.
- The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is waiving airport and seaport fees for any humanitarian aid being shipped to Ukraine.
- Speaking of aid for Ukraine, cheers to the woman from outside Manchester, England who tried to order a £4,700 Uber from the bar where she was getting toasted all the way to Ukraine, where she wanted to "help out."
- Hundreds of professors at Howard University are threatening to strike next week in protest of low wages for adjuncts and non-tenured faculty.
- Two young indigenous boys who got lost in the Amazon rainforest almost four weeks ago while trying to catch small birds were found this week by a local tree cutter, and are expected to survive after being treated for malnourishment.
- Now that recreational weed is legal, is it okay to use it in front of your kids?
- Pete Davidson has backed out of his plan to go to space on Jeff Bezos' rocket.
- And finally, winter's almost over!:
Cow sliding down a hill.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/sQvTz039JU— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) March 18, 2022