Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the City Council has voted to ban guinea pig sales. Here's what else is happening:
- A 2,500-acre forest fire broke out in Ocean County, New Jersey, last night as hot, dry conditions continue in the area.
- Robert Caro and about three other New Yorkers are singlehandedly keeping the carbon paper business alive.
- The state Department of Environmental Conservation has informed residents of the Jacob Riis Houses on the Lower East Side, where arsenic was found in the water supply last summer, that petroleum-related contaminants have been found in the soil underneath the housing complex.
- SUNY and CUNY are both dropping COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students starting in May.
- As part of an effort to draw eyeballs and ultimately sell ad space, the digital screens inside subway cars have been showing provocative images of hard-to-make and sometimes disgusting recipes.
- A new federal EPA proposal would require up to 67% of new vehicles sold in 2032 to be electric, though it's not entirely clear how carmakers would be able to source enough batteries (and the minerals in batteries) to make this happen.
- "It’s like going to day camp when you’re a kid. You’re figuring out who’s who, who’s nice and who’s not, who to ask for favors and who not to ask, who will help you and who will hurt you.": Harvey Weinstein's lawyer explained that the disgraced movie producer is feeling some first-day jitters around his transfer to a new prison in Oneida County.
- The shoes Michael Jordan wore during Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals have sold at auction for $2.2 million.
- Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend and Millie Bobbie Brown's fiancé kind of look the same.
- If a device in your house has a filter ... it's probably time to change the filter.
