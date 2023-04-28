Good Friday morning in New York City, the current home of Miss Universe. Here's what's happening:
- Happy retirement to Manny Teixeria, New York City's longest tenured doorman, who's been working at the same Upper East Side building since 1961.
- A South Bronx film and TV studio wants to expand its campus in a move that would open an acre of Bronx River waterfront to the public (during daylight hours).
- Joe Percoco, the former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo who was convicted of fraud back in 2018 and sentenced to six years in prison, has been released from his halfway house.
- The Democratic National Committee isn't scheduling any 2024 primary debates following President Joe Biden's announcement of his re-election bid, and Donald Trump isn't indicating that he'll participate in a debate, so there may be no real primary debates for the 2024 presidential election.
- Dave Chappelle is buying up a bunch of property in his small hometown of Yellow Springs, Ohio, with the intent of preserving/reviving the town's cultural and intellectual heritage (among other things, he's turning an old schoolhouse into a new home for the local NPR station), and some locals are miffed about it.
- Stretch limos ... not so much anymore.
- Benjamin Netanyahu's 31-year-old son Yair has moved to Miami to "distance" himself from his dad and pursue his love of social media.
- Jesus was single, and you can be, too.
