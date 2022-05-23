Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's still breeze-through-the-window season; keep the AC out! Here's what else is happening:
- A Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to killing a Ukrainian civilian, marking the first war crime that's been prosecuted since the start of Russia's invasion.
- The New York gubernatorial candidate advertising spree has begun, with $20 million worth of commercials now hitting the airwaves.
- THE CITY has a handy guide to figuring out if you've been redistricted at the congressional, state Senate or Assembly level, based on your address.
- The NYPD said yesterday that they're looking for a suspect who was caught on camera throwing traffic cones and a milk crate at a Times Square food vendor.
- Mini Cooper put out an ad promoting the idea that could easily run errands all over Brooklyn and Manhattan if you drive a Mini ... which is not how New York City traffic works.
- SiriusXM bought Conan O'Brien's Team Coco podcast company for $150 million.
- Guy Fieri, longtime champion of Real People Food (including immigrant street food traditions) and now a major philanthropist for struggling restaurant workers, is getting some respect from the highbrow haters of yore.
- BeReal is fun because there are no ads yet.
- Here are some pictures of the Art Deco/pirate ship-themed yacht that Johnny Depp and Amber Heard spent a lot of time on before Depp sold it to J.K. Rowling in 2015.
- Early Voting won the Preakness Stakes on Saturday. Cool name, horse!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, never seen a turtle on the internet that wasn't being ridden by a furry creature:
A cat that moves on turtle✨ pic.twitter.com/vwLeFTt326— Itslogiecal (@itslogiecal) May 16, 2022