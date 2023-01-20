Good Friday morning in New York City, where people are "just kind of bummed out" about this snowless streak. Here's what else is happening:
- The Securities and Exchange Commission may be investigating George Santos for his role in getting an investor to put $625,000 into a fund that's been characterized as a Ponzi scheme.
- In other Santos news, the Nissan Rogue the congressman has been driving has racked up five unpaid speeding tickets in New York City since the November election.
- Curbed has a nifty feature on Electchester: The Queens co-op complex created in the 1940s to provide affordable housing — and fun lifestyle amenities — for union electricians and their families.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is cracking down on produce that's falsely labeled "organic."
- Elizabeth Holmes, who was sentenced to over 11 years in prison for fraud, is still living in a $13,000-a-month estate while she appeals the verdict, and federal prosecutors aren't happy about it.
- "People still ask me why I did it, and I don’t have answers. I think it’s best that it remains that way. When everything is always known and understood, it can make life sad": The Guardian followed up with the Philly man who ate 40 chickens in 40 days.
- It's Porch Pop Season! (It's cold enough that you can just keep soda cans outside instead of using up fridge space.)
- Twee Zoomers are rediscovering paper maps.
