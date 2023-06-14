It's Wednesday in New York City and we'll now have to wait until 2031 to see "Avatar 5." That's among the summer blockbusters, including a new Star Wars movie, that Disney said will be delayed, without giving a reason. By the time the world gets the fifth installment of the "Avatar" series, it might look a lot different, too, since director James Cameron said he may not head it. In 2031, he'll be 77.
Here's what else is happening:
- It survived COVID-19 but it just couldn’t survive the bad reviews. Salt Bae Burger, once named "the worst restaurant in NYC right now" has officially closed.
- Competition is hot for apartments in Queens right now. A StreetEasy report found the average listing in the borough getting 133% more inquiries in May than at the same time in 2019.
- One of the oldest butcher shops in the city, Staubitz Market, is facing bankruptcy and where else do people in a crisis turn but to GoFundMe? There, the shop is attempting to raise $150,000.
- Companies seem to be too scared to show their Pride Month support this year, according to some LGBTQ+ influencers who say they’ve really felt the financial ripple effects of a tense political environment.
- Starbucks workers are also feeling the stress around Pride this month as the company’s union claims many stores aren’t allowed to decorate in celebration.
- “What makes ticks tick” is the core of a new a new tick education program piloted by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene at a Staten Island elementary school.
- Could Whoopi Goldberg be a good replacement for Pat Sajak as host of "Wheel of Fortune"? She wants to give it a try.
- Sometimes the in-person amenities offered by an employer aren’t worth a hectic commute. That’s probably why office spaces close to Grand Central Station are leasing a lot faster than other parts of the city.
