Welcome to Wednesday in New York City, where the latest fashion trend is letting everyone know you’re “Daddy’s Little Meatball.”
Take a walk down the tourist-filled streets of Little Italy and you’ll see the meatball shirt everywhere, with variations for Mommy and Nonna. Some may think it's silly, but real fashionistas know camp when they see it.
Here’s what else is happening:
- The fossilized skeletons of a prehistoric aerial predator can be yours if you can snag them at a Sotheby’s auction this month (and if you have a spare couple million dollars).
- A colorful, artistic bench installed last month in Ditmas Park by a local designer has caused quite a stir among community members who said the bench may attract more unhoused people, among other complaints.
- A new study found New Yorkers aren’t spending as much money on takeout food compared to other states, but we do have the highest concentration of takeout lovers with about 45 takeout food searches on delivery apps made every month per every 1,000 residents.
- And if you’re ordering a side of fries in your takeout today, just know New York City’s are top tier.
- More food news: workers at Barboncino in Brooklyn are trying to become the city’s first unionized pizzeria.
- A 21-year-old man illegally towed 12 cars from Brooklyn and Queens streets to sell them for scrap metal, police said.
- Lehman College in the Bronx is offering credit for a first-of-its-kind, free cannabis curriculum program that helps prepare students for entry-level jobs in the legal marijuana industry.
- And finally, sometimes the food is just that good: