Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Vests have returned. Here's what else is happening:
- While New York regulators continue to work out the details for legal cannabis sales, some entrepreneurs have gone ahead and set up an open-air market for pre-rolled joints in Washington Square Park and the cops appear to be cool with it.
- The 87-year-old woman who suffered brain damage after being shoved to the ground in Chelsea during a random attack on Saturday has been identified as Barbara Maier Gustern, a famed Broadway singing coach.
- The National Parks Department is seeking vendors to operate "glamping" spots at Floyd Bennett Field in the Rockaways and at Fort Wadsworth on Staten Island.
- City & State has a good profile of Comptroller Brad Lander, the "swagless dad" who's trying to be a progressive check on Mayor Eric Adams while also not lambasting everything Adams does and says every single day.
- The Yankees are trading catcher Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins.
- Last weekend's episode of On The Media told the story of a semi-famous Twitch video gamer who fled a Russian air assault in Ukraine with the real-time help of fellow gamers.
- The most popular city in America for young people to move to after college is apparently Seattle.
- Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is set to get married inside the Scottish prison where he's currently incarcerated later this month, and he'll do it in a custom kilt made by Vivienne Westwood, who's a fan of his.
- And finally, dogs not havin' it:
The Suns had a puppy dog race during halftime— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2022
It got a little messy to say the least 😂 pic.twitter.com/De1nQr5uRV