Good Monday morning in New York City, where we've entered the blissful twilight of Empty Time. Here's what else is happening:
- The MTA originally expected subway ridership to hit 80% of pre-pandemic levels in 2025, but the popularity of working from home has pushed that ridership estimate to 2026, which means the transit agency is looking at a $2.5 billion budget deficit.
- School shootings and the increasing prevalence of guns has prompted Democratic lawmakers in New Jersey to introduce a bill that would require high schoolers in the Garden State to learn "bleed control" techniques as part of their mandatory health curriculum.
- The Mets owner's effort to build a casino in the Citi Field parking lot is running up against a set of convoluted hurdles.
- Sen. Chuck Schumer is pushing for an extra $22 million in federal funding to fight the spotted lanternfly.
- While an internal investigation is underway, the New York City Department of Education will resume paying 82 teachers who'd been suspended because they got "vaccinated" against COVID-19 at a Long Island pediatric facility known for selling fake vax cards.
- The nearly hundred-year-old organ at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, which is considered the loudest instrument in the world, is about halfway through its two-decade-long restoration.
- Norwegian authorities said they had to euthanize Freya the celebrity walrus because people were ignoring advisories about not getting too close, and they ultimately decided that human lives would be at risk if people kept trying to take selfies with the 1,320-pound animal.
- A region of Germany will once again allow people to let their cats run freely outside after a leash order had been put in effect as part of an effort to protect the endangered crested lark population.
- "Pete Davidson is like the son I never had," said Martha Stewart.
- And finally, a drone over some donkeys:
Need some Monday motivation? 🌳 pic.twitter.com/2bUIg4U3Mk— The Donkey Sanctuary (@DonkeySanctuary) August 15, 2022