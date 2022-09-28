Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Gramercy Park Hotel is going out of business and selling all its stuff. Here's what else is happening:
- The New York City Council will hold a hearing today on a bill to abolish solitary confinement at Rikers Island and other city jails.
- Long Island's four toss-up House contests this year includes one race in former Rep. Tom Suozzi's Nassau County district that's pitting two openly gay candidates against each other, a first for a U.S. general election.
- "We brought the right to shelter because I could not find a legal basis to bring a right to housing": Robert Hayes, a lawyer who helped create New York City's right-to-shelter consent decree in 1981, told Curbed about the history of the rule and the limitations of "shelter" in a city where aren't enough permanent affordable apartments.
- The Yankees clinched the American League East division title with a win over the Blue Jays last night. (Aaron Judge still hasn't hit number 61.)
- Anti-gentrification blogger Jeremiah Moss wrote that he kicks his East Village neighbors' Amazon packages to protest their norminess.
- The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged the owners of a New Jersey deli with fraud for valuing the sandwich shop at $100 million in a convoluted IPO scheme.
- The grey-market weed bodegas on every corner are kind of cute.
- "When it drops, the hands go up in the air, it gets the stinkfaces going": Five DJs told the Guardian which of the tracks they play gets the most people to come up and ask what the song is.
- Wow damn, this Pitchfork list of the "250 Best Songs of the 1990s" does not include "Omaha" by Counting Crows.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, strong core: