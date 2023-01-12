Good Thursday morning in New York City, where flights are happening again. Here's what else is happening:
- A former Republican New York election official pleaded guilty yesterday to federal voter fraud charges, which stemmed from his illegal use of voters' personal information to obtain absentee ballots for local upstate elections in 2021.
- Four men are facing federal gun trafficking charges for allegedly selling more than 50 guns to an undercover cop in Brooklyn.
- The MTA said yesterday that it's installing new bike racks at 37 subway stations.
- Bumper Cars on Ice has returned to Bryant Park for the winter.
- True luxury heads know that the 800-plus mile, 100-year-old train line between Nova Scotia and Quebec is the way to travel.
- Breakthrough alert: Scientists have 3D-mapped the magnetic field over the "superbubble" that surrounds our solar system.
- Adrian Chiles has been busy mastering the art of peppering random facts (e.g. "Americans eat hardly any lamb") into conversation.
- According to interior designers, the It Chair for 2023 is this extremely uncomfortable-looking straight-backed midcentury wooden chair.
- Fyi, it's okay to get carried away when you're shopping for flower seeds.
