Good Thursday morning in New York City, which isn't really built for kids. Here's what's happening:
- The sanitation department's little bike lane street sweeping carts have debuted.
- Alain Kaloyeros, the former Andrew Cuomo ally and SUNY Poly president who was convicted in a corruption scandal back in 2018, is out of prison.
- New York City's hotel occupancy rates are shooting up towards pre-pandemic levels after a surprising resurgence of tourism, especially from overseas. One crucial group that's still not visiting: Suburbanites, who think the city is an out-of-control crime zone.
- A luxury apartment building on 57th Street, a.k.a. Billionaire's Row, is trying to shut down the outdoor dining setup at the Carnegie Diner because of alleged noise and crowd problems.
- The American Kennel Club has recognized the 200th breed eligible for the Westminster Dog Show: the bracco Italiano, a famed Italian bird-hunting dog.
- Bosses are also quitting en masse as part of the Great Resignation.
- Speaking of which: The interim editor in chief of BuzzFeed News is leaving to be the chief operations officer for Ample Hills Ice Cream.
- Spending five hours a day studying soil colors and road bollards to become extremely good at identifying locations on Google Maps is one way to spend your time.
- Meet Simba, the famous baby goat from Pakistan whose ears might be long enough to set a Guinness record.
- Takahashi Kazuki, the Japanese artist who created the Yu-Gi-Oh! comics, has died at the age of 60.
- Lawrence H. Pfaff Sr., an apparently heinous western New York man and former NYPD cop whose own son wrote in his obituary that his death "proves that evil does eventually die," is gone at the age of 81.
- And finally, the floor is lava:
That last look..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 5, 2022
“Help” 😂 pic.twitter.com/vMs5aVD70G