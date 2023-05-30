Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where rents don't relax for the summer. Here's what else is happening:
- To combat biases against formerly incarcerated people during the job hiring process, state lawmakers are considering a bill that would seal the criminal records of people with felonies who leave prison and remain trouble-free for seven years.
- Starting June 21, landlords in New York City will have to let tenants know if an apartment is in a floodplain or has flooded in the past.
- Mayor Eric Adams called out young people for not being patriotic enough during his Memorial Day speech Monday.
- The city is finally planning to expand the bike lanes on Queens Boulevard from Forest Hills to Briarwood, nearly a decade after promising to do so.
- When the sun sets, it's game time for the city's flying squirrels.
- Elizabeth Holmes reports to prison today.
- "He had doubted that Flo Rida, his son’s favorite artist, would agree to come, but an agent informed him that most big-name musicians are available these days, under the right conditions": The New Yorker's fact-checkers presumably confirmed that Flo Rida, who performed at a Chicago-area teenager's bar mitzvah for a six-figure fee plus private air travel, was indeed the kid's favorite musician.
- The actor who played Siobhan Roy on Succession was actually pregnant, and just gave birth.
- I went to a Taylor Swift concert and all I got was a beaded bracelet that says "TBOMTWYSYWIMAHTBRIMCSSIWM."
