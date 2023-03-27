Good Monday morning in New York City, where subway station elevators keep breaking down. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD has renewed its contract with Hollywood ad agency Walton Isaacson LLC in an effort to reverse low recruitment levels.
- Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to close 42 stores in New Jersey and cut 350 jobs at the corporate office in Union on April 9, exactly one day before a new state law takes effect requiring severance for mass layoffs.
- Curtis Sliwa and his coalition of cat advocates got NYCHA to remove a metal plate covering a crawl space where a colony of feral cats were trapped at a Long Island City housing complex.
- The 35th annual Phagwah Parade rolled through Richmond Hill in Queens yesterday.
- Sero, the zebra whose escape from a South Korean zoo into the streets to Seoul went viral last week, was apparently suffering emotionally after the loss of his parents.
- Joanna Newsom is in her piano era.
- John Wick barely talks.
