Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where it's definitely not snowing. Here's what else is happening:
- NYCHA only received 65% of the rent it was owed in 2022, the lowest rate in the housing authority's 100-year history.
- "If it’s sort of a Pledge of Allegiance where they get on the intercom and say, ‘we’re going to do two minutes of breathing’ — I’m not sure it’s the best way to do it for kids": Educators gave mixed reactions to the New York City education department's plan to alleviate the youth mental health crisis with breathing exercises in schools.
- New York City has already issued at least 71 tickets to excessively loud cars as part of its automated noise detection pilot, and there are now plans to expand the use of the roadside noise meters.
- Conservatives in New Jersey are fighting back against a state-level bill that would allow students to have their preferred names printed on their graduation diplomas.
- President Biden is coming to New York City next week to tout federal funding for the Gateway tunnel project and other local infrastructure improvements.
- A recent audience at MJ: The Musical on Broadway were upset that between the star's vacation and other cast members' illnesses, the performance featured eight understudies.
- A three-year-old from England who apparently taught himself to count to 100 in seven different languages has become the country's youngest member of Mensa.
- Everything Everywhere All at Once leads this year's Oscar nominations list with a spot in 11 categories. Here's the full list.
- Mikaela Shiffrin won her 83rd World Cup skiing race earlier today, passing Linsday Vonn's mark to become the winningest woman in Alpine skiing history.
- Marketers are apparently having a hard time getting young people to adopt "Gen Z Yellow" in the way they did with "Millennial Pink."
