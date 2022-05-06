Good Friday morning in New York City, where these savvy souls figured out a way to buy their apartments for $2,500 each. Here's what else is happening:
- The grandson of former Staten Island Borough President James Molinaro has been arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during some kind of altercation that involved him possessing 100 pounds of weed.
- The New York Times has a good profile of Merle Hoffman, a onetime struggling concert pianist who pivoted to running New York City's first abortion clinic back in the 1970s.
- The NYPD has blamed the easing of international travel restrictions for the rise of graffiti on subway trains, a thing that taggers from Europe still like to do.
- New data indicates that only 5% of the plastic waste in the U.S. gets recycled.
- The plot has thickened around a fatal plane crash in the hinterlands of Canada now that people have learned that two of the passengers had connections to the mob and were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges.
- They're making a Lifetime movie about the Gabby Petito murder, with Thora Burch set to direct and play the role of Petito's mom.
- Happy Mother's Day to Donovan McNabb's mom Wilma, who still gets recognition and respect for her performance in six years' worth of Campbell's Chunky Soup commercials.
- With Netflix against the ropes, is now the moment when free streaming services Tubi (?) and Freevee (??) pounce?
- This week in the East Hampton Star police blotter: "Tyler Mattson was staring out at the ocean midday on April 27 when he spotted flares. Police contacted the Coast Guard at Star Island Station Montauk, and learned the flares were part of a training exercise."
- And finally, cat's caught:
Little bandit.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/qEoU82Ty0w— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 6, 2022