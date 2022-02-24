Good Thursday morning — if you're working from home in your pajamas, Mayor Eric Adams wants you to cut it out. Here's what else is happening:
- The two prosecutors leading Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal probe into potential fraud at the Trump Organization have resigned because, according to people who spoke with the Times, Bragg "had doubts about moving forward with the case."
- Here are some sad pictures of Grand Prospect Hall getting ripped down.
- "I have great abs," Mayor Adams explained last night on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
- The Crown Heights property owners deemed "the eco-yogi slumlords" by former Mayor Bill de Blasio's office have reached a settlement with the city over their wrongful eviction and illegal hotelier practices, and will turn over their $2 million townhouse to be turned into affordable housing.
- New York Magazine has a long profile of David Leonhardt, the New York Times "The Morning" newsletter author, who has emerged as a beloved (or loathed) voice in suggesting that the United States should move away from COVID restrictions that have a negative impact on American society.
- Nordic countries like Finland, Iceland and Norway saw pandemic baby bumps, and experts suspect it's because those countries' social safety nets make it more affordable for people to take time off from work and start families.
- Because some people reportedly can't handle bubbles, Pepsi is making a "nitro" version.
- Thank you Lamar Odom for destigmatizing pooping in the bed.
- And finally, a bear cat jumpin' on Joel:
SHUT UP IDC ITS A TIK TOK HOW TF HAVE I NEVER HEARD OF A BEAR CAT I WANT ONE pic.twitter.com/9mqa3bk44Y— Shepard🇺🇦 (@ShepardTheGShep) February 23, 2022