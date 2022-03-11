Good Friday morning in New York City, where the official clockmaster is goin' around town setting the big clocks forward for daylight saving time. Here's what else is happening:
- At a public forum this week about a contentious Open Street in Fort Greene, City Councilmember Crystal Hudson kicked things off by asking the attendees to be "accountable to your impact on the space," and that is not what happened.
- After the initial vendor that was supplying meals to displaced victims of the Bronx apartment fire pivoted to relief for Ukraine, recipients say they began getting subpar food ("I call it dog food") from a company owned by a disbarred lawyer who's an ally of Mayor Eric Adams.
- Speaking of Eric Adams, Politico magazine has a long profile of him that focuses largely on how much he loves Zero Bond.
- The CEO of the New York Blood Center personally offered Chris Cuomo access to an experimental blood plasma treatment back when the CNN host got COVID in April of 2020.
- Bloomberg Businessweek has a deep dive into Cerebral, the Simone Biles-promoted startup that's a top Google hit for "buy Adderall," which does indeed prescribe the drug to a lot of people, but also has a concerning record on its ability to help people with serious psychiatric needs.
- Behold the winning images from the 2021 World Nature Photography Awards.
- Emilio Delgado, who played the Fix-It Shop owner on Sesame Street for more than 40 years, has died at the age of 81.
- "MMMBop": actually a very dark song.
- Happy 311 Day to all who observe.
- And finally, good poker face:
