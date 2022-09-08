Good Thursday morning in New York City, where you still have to wear a mask in a cab. Here's what else is happening:
- The NYPD and a fleet of tow trucks went around Brooklyn and Manhattan yesterday seizing more weed trucks whose owners had allegedly racked up unpaid parking tickets.
- Steve Bannon surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney's office this morning and is expected to face money laundering and conspiracy felony charges in connection with his role in a group that raised funds to build Trump's border wall.
- A pair of bills in Albany would expand student MetroCard use hours from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., allowing kids with after-school jobs to use their free cards for later commutes.
- Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has joined the side of the Battery Park City parents who are protesting the resiliency project aimed at replacing a small local park with a new one that's higher and better equipped to protect Lower Manhattan against severe storms.
- Knicks and MSG owner James Dolan and people associated with him have donated about $20,000 to Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' reelection campaign.
- Anne Garrels, a veteran reporter for NPR who bravely covered wars all over the globe, has died at the age of 71.
- Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at her castle in Scotland, where the doctors are reportedly concerned about her health.
- Eric Adams' Fashion Week party is tonight at Gracie Mansion, where Anna Wintour will be co-hosting.
- Fusion cuisine is back and more intense than ever.
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs are also very much back.
- New Zealand's health minister-turned-police minister has made himself a global celebrity through his love of sausage rolls.
- And finally, messin' with a hornbill:
The Oscar goes to... 💞🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hfbVtDqnXq— Figen (@_TheFigen) September 7, 2022