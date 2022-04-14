Good Thursday morning in New York City, where we have a new bar sport: feather bowling. Here's what else is happening:
- Sources close to Gov. Kathy Hochul are saying it's her former chief of staff's fault for giving Brian Benjamin the lieutenant governor job after failing to adequately vet the former state senator who has now been arrested on bribery charges.
- The doormen and building workers for more than 3,000 luxury apartment buildings in New York City authorized a strike last night in the event that they don't get the contract they want by April 20th.
- Today we learned that the New York City Ballet had its own in-house orthopedic surgeon, Dr. William G. Hamilton, who has died at the age of 90 after spending more than 40 years repairing dancers' bodies.
- Online puppy scams, wherein foreign criminals sell Americans pure bred dogs that never materialize, have become a major problem during the pandemic.
- More and more, companies are trying to entice workers to come back to the office by providing alcohol.
- Sea Shanty-loving Gen-Zers who grew up on the Pirates of the Caribbean movies are streaming the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial and flooding the public chat section with pro-Depp, anti-Heard comments.
- Thandiwe Newton and Channing Tatum got into an argument about The Slap on the set of Magic Mike 3 that was apparently tense enough that Tatum, who's the main star and a producer for the movie, kicked Newton off the project and is replacing her with Salma Hayek.
- Kim Kardashian confirmed that she has adult diapers on hand, but so far, she's managed to just hold it when she's wearing one of those skin-tight bodysuits with no apparent mechanism for letting you pee.
- There's a delightful new Netflix show called Old Enough that follows two- and three-year-olds in Japan as they leave their house to run errands, a custom in Japan that's meant to teach little children how to be independent.
- And finally, kagu crossing:
In the dense mountain forests of New Caledonia, on the forest floor lives an almost flightless and endangered bird called the kagu (Rhynochetos jubatus)— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) April 10, 2022
The only representative of an entire taxonomic family
This video has sound
