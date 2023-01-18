Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where Al Roker remains committed to getting around Manhattan by driving himself in a malfunctioning Tesla. Here's what else is happening:
- New York magazine has a good piece on how the arguably overblown "organized retail theft" problem at drug stores is ultimately driven by America's addiction to buying suspiciously cheap cosmetics on Amazon.
- The Canadian health department is now advising that to be a low-risk drinker, you can't exceed two alcoholic drinks a week — a stark drop from the previous guidance of 10 weekly drinks for women and 15 for me.
- More than 600 adjunct professors and other instructors at Fordham are threatening to strike if the college doesn't raise their pay and provide better benefits.
- Urban Hawker, an Anthony Bourdain-inspired Singaporean food hall, has opened in Midtown, and the New York Times gave it a mixed review.
- This British woman started making her own skirts with big pockets after growing fed up with the systemic issue of too-small pockets in women's clothing, and it changed her life.
- A lot of people are watching The Last of Us on HBO.
- The New Yorker showed some love for Lorraine Louie, the designer behind those very 1980s Vintage Contemporaries covers.
- New science shows that if you speak in a high-pitched baby voice, your cat will have an easier time understanding you.
- And finally, he could definitely communicate with a cat: