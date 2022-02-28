It's Monday in New York, where the rugged, authentic cobblestone streets of Tribeca have become a trip hazard. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City is seeing an uptick in retail theft, which seems particularly distressing for the employees of ice cream parlors, smoothie shops and clothing stores who are getting held up at gunpoint and then having to go back to work the next day.
- The East River Park floodgates are going up.
- This week's New York magazine cover story is about New York Attorney General Letitia James, her work taking down Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and how her gubernatorial run fell apart.
- "That shit ain't gonna change nothing": Transit cops already appear to be disregarding Mayor Eric Adams' directive to get homeless people out of the transit system.
- The Metropolitan Opera said it's severing ties with Russian artists who are allies of Vladimir Putin.
- Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital have found that since the pandemic started, people want more personal space.
- Spouge music, "a joyfully relentless, funky, syncopated beat that sits in a zone somewhere between vintage soca, inside-out ska and classic blue-collar soul," is back!
- And finally, bop along:
~sound on~ I want this dog. ❤🤣 pic.twitter.com/itgpvODbZq— This is the new Cat 🐾🍊🐾🍊 (@Houlasrule2) February 27, 2022