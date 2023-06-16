Happy Friday morning in New York City where we want to keep our subway elevator operators. MTA workers that hold the elusive position in the city's deepest subway stations are set to be reassigned, and union officials aren't happy about it.
Here's what else is happening:
- NYU Langone Hospital doesn’t seem to think imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. They’re suing Northwell Health for using a suspiciously similar shade of NYU’s signature purple in their advertising.
- In a study that considers the five boroughs separate cities, the Bronx ranked as the northeast’s most in-demand area with apartment listings going down by 46% year-over-year and listing traffic going up nearly 50%.
- Farewell to Lenny, the 111-year-old lobster who was spared from the boiling pot and released back into the ocean off of Long Island.
- Potheads of all kind are not having a good week between a proposed Queens legal weed dispensary facing intense backlash and Instant Pot filing for bankruptcy.
- If the reason you haven’t bought an electric vehicle is because you’ll miss the vroom of a gas-powered car or the control of a stick shift (can’t relate, never learned), you’re in luck. Toyota’s new EV concepts include simulated car sounds and a fake gear shift, but they may not be available for a few years.
- Ticketmaster found a workaround to address the controversy around their fees: just show the outrageous ticket price plus fees upfront. Basically, instead of finding out how broke you’ll be at checkout, you’ll know right away.
- Otters at an Oregon zoo are undergoing the most adorable treatment for arthritis—learning basketball.
- And finally, I feel the same when I get a package: