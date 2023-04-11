Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where you really need to pick up your dog's poop. Here's what else is happening:

  • Employees at 26 locations of the VC-backed Blank Street Coffee chain have voted to unionize. (Though they do get a surprisingly high starting pay rate of $23/hr.)
  • Northeast Bronx residents are peeved that ZipCar and other car-share companies have commandeered 12 on-street parking spots instead of renting out private parking spots.
  • This New Jersey man has built an empire of Border collies-for-hire who chase grass-killing geese off private and public property — including Central Park's main lawns.
  • The NYPD is warning seniors to watch out for a scam in which people appearing to help them pick up dropped cash inside ATM vestibules are actually stealing their debit cards.
  • A giant inflatable slide blew over in the wind in Lakewood, New Jersey yesterday, causing one person to fracture their skull and leaving two others with lesser injuries.
  • A federal judge ruled yesterday that Elizabeth Holmes — who's appealing her conviction and asked to remain free because she's working on new inventions — still has to report to prison later this month.
  • Tupperware is on the verge of going out of business because young people don't buy it.
  • Look at this rascal.
