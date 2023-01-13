Good Friday morning in New York City, where Upper East Side rats are no match for this guy's carbon monoxide dispenser. Here's what else is happening:
- It appears a George Santos-supporting Super PAC that never registered with the Federal Elections Commission raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund attack ads — but there's no evidence that any ads were bought, while Santos himself mysteriously wound up with $700,000 to lend his own campaign.
- A 30-year-old Mustang driver and repeat toll evader was nabbed on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge yesterday, and according to the New York Post, he broke down crying and tried to get his dad to dissuade MTA police officers from confiscating his car. (They took the car.)
- New York City landlords who want to rent out their units on Airbnb rather than get real tenants in them are putting up a last-ditch effort to prevent a rule banning most sub-30 day rentals from taking effect.
- The New York Rangers came back to beat the Dallas Stars in overtime last night after defenseman K'Andre Miller tied the game 1-1 with a second-chance shot in the last second of regulation time.
- Here Lies Love, the David Byrne-Fatboy Slim musical about Imelda Marcos that ran at the Public back in 2013, is coming to Broadway.
- Justin Roiland, a co-creator of the Rick and Morty cartoon, has been charged with a domestic violence felony.
- New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt claims in a new book that then-President Trump said back in 2017 that he wanted to nuke North Korea and blame another country for it, which echoes the previously reported story that Trump told a bunch of Republican donors that he wanted to "bomb the shit out of" Russia and blame China for it.
- Suburban guys are dressing up like cowboys now because they're obsessed with "Yellowstone."
