- With Mayor Eric Adams' approval rating dropping to 29% in a recent NY1/Siena poll, the New York Times went out and asked some people why they do or don't like the mayor.
- Some MTA board members are pushing for permit requirements for people who want to bring e-bikes or e-scooters on trains out of a fear of battery fires.
- Give a warm welcome to "Morning Spew," Hell Gate's addition to the morning link round-up scene.
- New Jersey's own Fetty Wap was arrested yesterday for allegedly violating parole ahead of his trial over drug charges.
- Federal authorities in New York are planning to seize a $90 million private Airbus jet belonging to a Russian oligarch.
- Kenyans are voting in a presidential election today, and while the two leading candidates seem relatively boring, an outsider candidate who proposed turning the country into a legal weed paradise is expected to turn out some younger voters.
- After a good seven-year run, Domino's is closing its remaining stores in Italy because Italians didn't like it.
- Lamont Dozier, the legendary Motown songwriter who was one third of the Holland–Dozier–Holland hitmaking juggernaut, has died at the age of 81.
- Biting people as an act of affection is a thing, it's called a "dimorphous expression."
This horse won her first career race today @JACKThistledown. pic.twitter.com/vm3lNBmuXl— Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) August 8, 2022