It's Wednesday morning in New York City and this pool guy makes a living with just a few months of work in the city a year.
Just before Memorial Day, the ex-New Yorker travels to the lucky minority with private pool access around NYC to prepare the water for the season and returns after Labor Day to shut it down. He then goes home to Omaha, Nebraska and chills for the rest of the year.
Here's what else is happening:
- Tenants of the Chelsea-Elliot New York City Housing Authority complexes held a rally to protest plans to demolish the public housing buildings and replace them with high-rise apartments as opposed to renovating them.
- The rally comes after more than half of the tenants who participated in a vote about the future of the buildings favored demolition.
- A cleaner at a Troy, New York college unplugged a freezer to stop an “annoying alarm” sound and, in doing so, inadvertently destroyed decades of research.
- A rare Risso’s dolphin who was found stranded in New Jersey waters was euthanized for examination. The dolphin was the third to be found stranded in NJ since Thursday.
- Van Leeuwen, an NYC-based ice cream shop, is hiring an official ice cream taster who will not only get to try new flavors but also come up with their own.
- It cost roughly $837 million to build a new subway station on 96th Street and Second Avenue, which is pretty expensive compared to what other countries are spending on public transit construction costs. Planet Money looks into why that is.
- An appellate court overturned a lower-court ruling Tuesday that stopped a project to turn Elizabeth Street Garden in SoHo into affordable housing for seniors.
- In preparation for longer missions, NASA says astronauts aboard the International Space Station have been recovering 98% of their water by recycling urine and sweat.
- And finally, I would happily volunteer to chaperone this dog prom: