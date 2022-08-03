Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where rats <3 car engines. Here's what's happening:
- The NYPD said it confiscated 240 illegal dirt bikes during a massive sweep last Sunday, with most of the bikes coming from the Bronx.
- Nearly two dozen Chinese immigrant families were sold condos in Bay Ridge by a scammer who made out with $4 million, but they've at least avoided immediate eviction, with the building's new mortgage-holder saying they're willing to negotiate with the residents.
- A Brooklyn mom is searching for her 14-year-old daughter, Aunisty Elliot, whom she says ran away from home a week ago after an argument.
- Airbnb has apologized and removed the listing for a Mississippi rental being advertised as an "1830s slave cabin."
- The South Korean government said it may make an exception to allow the members of BTS to perform overseas while also serving their upcoming mandatory military service.
- Due to a drought and an ensuing water shortage, Hamptons residents are being asked not to water their lawns so much.
- Scientists in England have discovered that the Earth is spinning a little too fast for our clocks to keep up and we may have to lose a second.
- People are paying tens of thousands of dollars to be guests on business/entrepreneurship podcasts.
- The corporate honchos at Warner Bros. Discovery have decided to kill the Batgirl movie — which was intended to come out on HBO Max — because they're now focused on theatrical releases and the $90 million production apparently wasn't theater-quality.
- In Japan, dogs are beating the heat by walking around with fans on 'em.
