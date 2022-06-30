Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Central Park's Wollman Rink is getting a Melba's. Here's what else is happening:
- Eric Adams said he wants to secure congestion pricing exemptions for people driving into Manhattan for chemotherapy treatments, and also for "low-income New Yorkers that must use vehicles."
- Lev Parnas, a Republican political figure who previously worked with Rudy Giuliani to try to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for conspiring to funnel money from a Russian oligarch to U.S. political candidates who could ultimately benefit a cannabis business.
- Good work by these NYPD divers who jumped out of a helicopter in Jamaica Bay yesterday and saved a guy whose jet ski had flipped over.
- A federal judge in Brooklyn yesterday sentenced R. Kelly to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing minors.
- The final episode of WNYC's four-part series about a Brooklyn high school volleyball team that sought to integrate its multi-school building came out this morning.
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of former disgraced Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., was sworn in this morning as the new president of the Philippines.
- The publisher Macmillan got hit with a cyberattack and has been unable to ship books to bookstores.
- The Orlando Museum of Art fired its chief executive this week after the FBI raided the museum's Basquiat exhibition and confiscated 25 paintings that might be counterfeits.
- And finally, the war on cars:
