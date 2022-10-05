Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the City Council has its Jewish holidays confused. (G'mar chatima tova.) Here's what else is happening:
- Prior to the pandemic, almost 10,000 criminal cases were filed each year over fire safety violations, but that number dropped to 200 in 2021, suggesting that the city is failing to enforce fire safety and prosecute landlords who create deadly conditions in their buildings.
- Mayor Adams on Tuesday announced a program that'll pay up to $15,000 in college tuition for New York City students exiting the foster care system.
- While most lower-level New York City public servants have "use it or lose it" vacation day policies, THE CITY found that high-ranking officials, including top NYPD brass, retired last year with $21 million in payouts for vacation days, sick days and comp days that they'd managed to "stockpile."
- What's the deal with this video of a guy(?) jumping from awning to awning outside the top floor of a 23-story Financial District building? Could be a security guard, could be a thief, could be a parkour artist, could be a staged viral stunt to promote an energy drink or something, who knows?!
- SpaceX, which now ferries scientists to space on behalf of NASA, sent a party of four up to the International Space Station this morning.
- World's 50 Best Bars, an authoritative list, has named Paradiso, a fake speakeasy in Barcelona, the world's number one bar. (Double Chicken Please, a Lower East Side cocktail bar that also serves chicken sandwiches, was the highest-ranking New York bar, coming in at number six.)
- The trailer for Jennifer Lopez's new movie, Shotgun Wedding, is an experience unto itself.
- No more subtleties or watered-down-by-executives innuendo, Velma is officially a lesbian in the new Scooby-Doo movie.
- The New York Times sent a restaurant critic to review the new Martha Stewart-licensed restaurant at the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, and the verdict is: This is NOT an authentic Martha Stewart farm-to-table Westchester-style restaurant.
