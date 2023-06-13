Good Tuesday morning in New York City where a new type of parmigiana sandwich is on the scene. Here’s what else is happening:
- Former President Donald Trump, who is facing 37 federal charges for allegedly mishandling classified documents, is expected to appear at a Miami courthouse today.
- A Las Vegas family claims a UFO fell from the sky and crashed into their backyard. Several other witnesses across three states also reported seeing something fall from the sky but exactly what it was has yet to be determined weeks later.
- Police are searching for an attacker who randomly kicked a puppy named Biscotti while the dog was walking on the Upper East Side. Biscotti’s injuries were so bad, he had to be taken to an emergency vet.
- The Department of Motor Vehicles debuted new license plates which each showcase one of 10 regions in the state, including NYC. Predictably, the city’s design features a skyline.
- Other license plate designs made it to the Supreme Court who decided not to hear a challenge to North Carolina’s decision to stop issuing Confederate flag plates.
- Watch out Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran just broke Metlife Stadium’s attendance record by drawing a crowd of more than 89,000 people. We’ll see if Beyoncé can top it next month.
- Rats have not always controlled NYC streets, according to a This American Life segment which traces their overpopulation back to when the city made a big trash removal change: from tin garbage cans to black bags.
- An orphaned sea otter from California named Ryder found a new home at the New York Aquarium in Brooklyn and you may be able to meet him this summer.
- And finally, sea otters aren't the NY Aquarium's only adorable creatures: