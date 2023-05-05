Good Friday morning in New York City, the home of North America's best bar. Here's what's happening:
- In order to become a licensed New York City tour guide, you need to get at least 97 questions correct on a 150-question exam covering geography, architecture, ethnic communities, immigration patterns and other topics.
- About 900,000 New York City residents have lost at least three people close to them due to COVID-19, according to new city data.
- An American Airlines mechanic at JFK Airport was found guilty this week of trying to smuggle 25 pounds of cocaine on a flight from Jamaica.
- Happy 104th birthday to this Staten Island woman who beat COVID twice and continues to drink a beer every day.
- Is it a coincidence that right after a major New Jersey mall set a weekend curfew for teens, all this pasta gets dumped in the woods?
- Ikea has apparently responded to inflation by making flimsier stuff.
- The giant blobs of seaweed are hitting Florida beaches.
- 50 Cent is going on tour this summer for the 20th anniversary of Get Rich or Die Tryin'.
- Composer Patrick Doyle, who previously wrote the score for The Emoji Movie, is doing the music for King Charles' coronation, so you know it's gonna be good.
- And finally, are those ... kitty Crocs?: