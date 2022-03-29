Good Tuesday morning in New York City where, after all the Kyrie Irving hullaballoo, the Nets still stink. Here's what else is happening:

  • New York's cannabis regulators — who are seeking to grant the first 100 dispensary licenses to people with past weed convictions who can also prove current or former ownership of a profitable, legal business for at least two years — are having a hard time finding eligible candidates.
  • Mayor Eric Adams and a bunch of celebrities, including senate candidate Dr. Oz (R-Pa), were at the club last night celebrating the launch of a new Wells Fargo card that'll let you pay your rent with credit.
  • Joseph Boselli, the former bursar for the City College of New York, admitted in a plea deal to stealing $500,000 from the school to buy luxury goods and travel, and will have to pay it all back and serve five years probation.
  • The musical Camelot is returning to Broadway later this year, with a new script written by Aaron Sorkin.
  • The great-great grandson of Henri Matisse has cofounded a New York City motorists club for art world-adjacent people who drive cute but crappy old cars like Geo Trackers and Mitsubishi Raiders.
  • Jersey City is throwing a parade for the St. Peter's Peacocks, likely on Friday.
  • New scientific research shows that doing little tasks like washing dishes and cleaning up your stuff can be soothing.
  • "Clank, into the hole": Donald Trump claims he hit a hole-in-one.
  • This is probably the best journalism about the slap.
  • Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
  • And finally, can't believe it's not even Hump Day yet: