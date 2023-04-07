Good Good Friday morning in New York City, where we're under a Red Flag Warning due to increased brush fire risks. Here's what else is happening:
- A Bronx man who says an NYPD officer planted a gun on him and then arrested him for firearm possession — prompting a four-year court saga that finally ended with his acquittal — is suing New York City and the NYPD for monetary damages.
- "I hope that you exercise your civil liberties to the fullest, and that you get what the Exonerated Five did not get — a presumption of innocence and a fair trial."Yusef Salaam, one of the wrongly imprisoned members of the Central Park Five and a current candidate for a City Council seat, is campaigning off the arrest of Donald Trump, who famously took out a full-page ad in the New York Times calling for the death penalty after the five were arrested in 1989.
- Thanks to high insurance costs and competition from unlicensed drivers, there are currently only 31 "dollar vans" licensed with the Taxi and Limousine Commission — an 86% drop from 2019.
- The Department of Transportation is testing out the efficacy of double-wide protected bike lanes by installing one that lasts all of two blocks on a section of 9th Avenue in Chelsea.
- Texas politicians are mad that Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont referred to Houston as "butt ugly" while visiting the city for UConn's Final Four games.
- A spike in online reservations for national parks visits is driving millions of dollars in fees to Booz Allen Hamilton, the consulting firm that set up the National Parks Service's booking websites.
- Barbie schmarbie, real heads know it's all about Sonny Angel dolls.
- With Ivanka Trump laying low during her father's legal troubles, is this Tiffany Trump's moment to shine?
