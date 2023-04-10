Good Monday morning in New York City, where it's going to be a warm week. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City is having a particularly hard time getting Pre-K and 3-K enrollment up in lower-income neighborhoods.
- "It’s going be the beginning of a gradual decline of our beautiful, historic, desirable neighborhood": Some Upper West Side residents are mad about the opening of two new emergency shelters for asylum seekers.
- Mets fans who like to tailgate outside Citi Field aren't happy about team owner Steve Cohen's desire to turn the parking lot into a casino.
- New MTA data shows that Tuesday and Thursday subway ridership rose last month, while Monday and Friday remained quiet commuting days. (Wednesday is the star; everyone's goin' in on Wednesdays.)
- Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal will undergo surgery for a broken femur after someone fell on him at Saturday's UConn men's basketball championship parade.
- It's a lonely life for Bret Baier, the most prominent (and only?) host at Fox News who basically just reports the news.
- A shark attacked a surfer in Honolulu on Sunday.
- The dad on Succession finally died.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories in our daily newsletter — sign up here.
- And finally, yikes: