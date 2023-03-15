Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where sober St. Patrick's Day is an option. Here's what else is happening:
- The sheriffs union sent a letter to the Adams administration last month questioning whether sheriffs even have the authority to carry out the mayor's order to raid unlicensed cannabis shops.
- Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot an innocent bystander in the butt on an MTA bus in Crown Heights last night.
- Congrats to the Hofstra Pride men's basketball team on their big upset win over Rutgers in round one of the NIT tournament.
- Darien, Connecticut bought a formerly private island for $85 million and is considering putting in bocce and pickleball courts, though some state lawmakers want the land used for affordable housing.
- "If I hear a land acknowledgment, part of what I'm hearing is, 'There used to be Indians here. But now they're gone. Isn't that a shame?'": Some indigenous people are worried that as land acknowledgements become more common, they don't always have a meaningful benefit for indigenous communities.
- Now that they hype has died down, one lonely man paid a visit to Mark Zuckerberg's Metaverse in search of comraderie — and what he found was pretty sad!
- One NYU student studied abroad in Florence — and what she wrote about it was pretty sad.
- And finally, puddles are fun: