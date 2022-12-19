Good Monday morning in New York City, where the Rangers are rockin'. Here's what else is happening:
- Republican Representative-elect George Santos of Long Island said during his campaign that he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, went to Baruch College and NYU Law, and owned a bunch of rental properties. But the New York Times did some digging and couldn't find evidence that any of that is true.
- DoorDash and other delivery apps are fighting to get a city-mandated pay raise for delivery workers halted just days before it's supposed to take effect.
- With a $10 million event insurance policy, this Long Island home's Christmas lights display might be the biggest in the area.
- For $5,700,000, this 9-bedroom, 7,000-square foot mansion in Jamaica Estates — complete with an underground indoor pool and a columned facade like none other — could be yours.
- New Jersey state data shows that this month's controversial bear hunt only yielded 7% of the ursine casualties officials hoped for.
- Pope Francis admitted that he's been sitting on a resignation note he wrote back in 2013 that'll drop if and when he isn't healthy enough to keep doing the job.
- NY Mag's "Year of the Nepo Baby" feature includes a nice shoutout to Bruce Springsteen's firefighter son.
- Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons.
- Say what you will about Avatar 2, James Cameron remains a motocross shirt god.
- Mall Santas are back in full force this year.
- Think Long Branch, New Jersey doesn't boast any natural beauty? Think again.
- And finally, get those reps in: