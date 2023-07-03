It's Monday morning in New York City, and a bunch of bees who made a Flatiron traffic light their home will now be part of a museum art display.
A beekeeper removed the hive from an East 20th Street traffic signal on Saturday afternoon and gave it a new residence at the Museum of Modern Art, where it will be part of an art piece that encompasses live bees. You have until August 15 to check it out.
Here's what else is happening:
- A camp counselor who was leading a group of young people in a Connecticut state park was attacked by a rabid bobcat. The counselor and two other adults were able to fight off the cat and were treated for their injuries, while the bobcat was taken to the State Public Health laboratory.
- Police arrested a Brooklyn man accused of hanging his pit bull, Romeo, by his collar off of a fifth floor banister in his apartment building.
- In honor of World UFO Day, commemorated each July 2, Patch highlighted some of the strange sightings reported by New Yorkers since 2022.
- Spotted lanternflies are back for another season, and some experts are predicting their presence may be particularly overwhelming this year, especially in Brooklyn.
- In the wake of extensive flight cancellations and delays at NYC-area airports last week, United said they may have to change or reduce their flight schedule at Newark Airport as it works to expand their number of gates.
- All those flight cancellations and delays have forced some people to resort to U-Hauls to get to their destination.
- John Adams may have predicted our love of fireworks to commemorate Independence Day, but he was also the only president not to partake in July 4th celebrations. Here are more random facts about fireworks and the holiday.
- And finally, a reminder to stay hydrated in this heat: