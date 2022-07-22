Good Friday morning in New York City, where the hottest place to be is on a subway platform with the train A/C's scorching backwash hitting your face. Here's what's happening:

  • Staten Island is trying to recruit the next generation of dockworkers by teaching kids about maritime history.
  • The city is also trying to recruit the next generation of pool and beach lifeguards by teaching kids how to swim.
  • Veteran Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, who now find themselves competing against each other in a redrawn upper Manhattan congressional district, are fighting over who deserves credit for building the 2nd Avenue subway.
  • The FBI announced yesterday that a search for Jimmy Hoffa's dead body in a Jersey City landfill turned up nothin'.
  • Hell Gate paid a visit to a Catholic church in Dyker Heights and reported that it was set to host a picnic for cops that included a handgun raffle. (The event got postponed at the last minute.)
  • Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson, whose own child is getting married to a same-sex partner this weekend, was among the Republicans who voted against a gay marriage bill this week.
  • More and more, cities are building bike lanes that are really short, don't connect to a contiguous network of paths and are dangerously exposed to traffic.
  • There's sunburn, and then there's "hell's itch," the Affliction Of The Summer.
  • After a 30-year hiatus, the Women's Tour de France returns this month.
  • Who knew: Brian Lehrer is a mallrat!
  • And finally, zeit für dein lieblingseis: