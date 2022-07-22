Good Friday morning in New York City, where the hottest place to be is on a subway platform with the train A/C's scorching backwash hitting your face. Here's what's happening:
- Staten Island is trying to recruit the next generation of dockworkers by teaching kids about maritime history.
- The city is also trying to recruit the next generation of pool and beach lifeguards by teaching kids how to swim.
- Veteran Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, who now find themselves competing against each other in a redrawn upper Manhattan congressional district, are fighting over who deserves credit for building the 2nd Avenue subway.
- The FBI announced yesterday that a search for Jimmy Hoffa's dead body in a Jersey City landfill turned up nothin'.
- Hell Gate paid a visit to a Catholic church in Dyker Heights and reported that it was set to host a picnic for cops that included a handgun raffle. (The event got postponed at the last minute.)
- Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Glenn Thompson, whose own child is getting married to a same-sex partner this weekend, was among the Republicans who voted against a gay marriage bill this week.
- More and more, cities are building bike lanes that are really short, don't connect to a contiguous network of paths and are dangerously exposed to traffic.
- There's sunburn, and then there's "hell's itch," the Affliction Of The Summer.
- After a 30-year hiatus, the Women's Tour de France returns this month.
- Who knew: Brian Lehrer is a mallrat!
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, zeit für dein lieblingseis:
Poor dog.. pic.twitter.com/F5Ly2zoNtK— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 18, 2022