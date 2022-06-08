Good Wednesday morning in New York City, where the Met Museum security guards are looking sharp. Here's what else is happening:
- After the New York State Legislature unexpectedly passed a ban on cryptocurrency mining, crypto interests are spending huge sums of money to lobby Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto it.
- Nothing remarkable or unexpected happened in yesterday's congressional primaries in New Jersey.
- The firefighter who saved a child from a burning house in Brooklyn on Sunday was off duty and wearing shorts and crocks when he entered the house. (He did grab an oxygen tank and mask out of his car.)
- A political independent expenditure group linked to Jane Street Capital, a Wall Street investment firm, is mysteriously spending $200,000 to back a challenger to Bronx Assemblymember Jose Rivera.
- For the next six months, 3,300 people working at 70 different companies in England will be taking place in the world's largest-ever 4-day workweek experiment.
- Climate change is bad, but is it so bad that we should tell kids their future is hopeless?
- Harvey Weinstein is suing Chrysler for $20 million, alleging that a free Jeep the company gave him had faulty brakes and that's why he got in a brutal crash in upstate New York.
- Behold the Taco Bell of the future, where you drive up beneath the kitchen and they drop the chalupa down to you through a bank-style "food tube."
- GQ dove into the world of the Life is Good t-shirt empire.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, hop on, goat:
Kid found the perfect spot to chill..🐐🐑😍 pic.twitter.com/ZllFbh9Am0— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 7, 2022