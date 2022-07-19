Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the Hale & Heartys have all mysteriously closed. Here's what else is happening:
- Currently 40 million Americans are under dangerous heat alerts, and nearly 90 large fires are raging across 12 states.
- In a rare twist, an old Presbyterian church on the Upper West Side that occupies a landmarked 140-year-old sanctuary but only has 12 members in its congregation is petitioning to get the building demolished.
- Residents of a lower Manhattan building that's meant for hearing-impaired New Yorkers are suing the owners — which includes the city's Department of Housing Preservation and Development — because all the building's fire alarms are sound-only.
- After getting fired from CNN, Chris Cuomo reportedly tried to become a volunteer firefighter with the East Hampton Fire Department but immediately withdrew his application once he realized what the commitment would require.
- A West Virginia woman who was attacked with a machete and left for dead back in 2020 recently woke up from a two-year coma and subsequently helped the police identify the suspect: her brother.
- Anthony Richardson, the star quarterback at the University of Florida who wears number 15, has decided to stop using the nickname "AR-15" — which had been printed on his merch — because of the AR-15's association with mass shootings.
- Yuzuru Hanyu, the Japanese figure skater and two-time Olympic champion, has retired from competitive skating at the age of 27.
- "It might well be a cliche, but I am feeling the urge to steal": It's a stereotype that menopausal women will compulsively shoplift ... and this Guardian columnist admits she's feeling the compulsion.
- You're probably brushing your teeth wrong — you gotta go at the gumline, the teeth don't actually matter as much.
- Remember vajazzling?
- And finally, have a seat:
Nailed it.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/xTQD7FNjok— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 19, 2022