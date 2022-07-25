Good Monday morning in New York City, where the new Dimes Square hotel has arrived. Here's what else is happening:
- State lawmakers in Albany passed a bill banning the sale of dogs, cats and bunnies at New York pet shops, setting off a lobbying frenzy on both sides of the issue ahead of Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision on the law.
- "Just saying it would be nice if you breathed our air": State Sen. Jessica Ramos had some snippy words about Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the congresswoman canceled a local health care forum.
- Former Assemblyman Al Vann, a trailblazing Black progressive who took on the Democratic Party machine back in the '80s, died last week at the age of 87.
- Police on Long Island are searching for seven French bulldog puppies that were stolen from someone's home in Shirley in the early hours of Sunday.
- Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to a "swanky" low-security prison in Tallahassee, where she's set to spend the next 20 years.
- In other Florida news, Vox has a good piece on the deadliest road in the country, US-19 in Port New Richey.
- COVID-positive Joe Biden no longer has a runny nose or body aches and is now mainly just dealing with a sore throat, according to his doctor.
- Stoned yoga sounds par for the course but there is a new trend of letting people smoke weed inside the yoga studio.
- In a follow-up to the great chicken sandwich wars of 2019, fast food restaurants are now hyping up their chicken nugget offerings.
- Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories emailed to you —sign up here.
- And finally, wouldn't this be nice:
Antarctic morning rush.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/oCs9dZpDKh— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) July 24, 2022